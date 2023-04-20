Man dies after being hit by train in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar

A warehouse worker was killed when a train hit him in the capital's Karwan Bazar-1 rail gate area on Wednesday (19 April) afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ahmed Ali, 55. Sujon Ali, son of the deceased, said his father worked as a labourer at a rice warehouse in Karwan Bazar.

The incident happened as two trains were crossing at the same time and Ahmed had difficulty hearing, said his son.

He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital's emergency department at 6:30pm where doctors declared him dead.

DMCH Police Outpost in-charge Inspector Bachchu Mia said the body has been kept at the hospital morgue for an autopsy.