Man to die for hacking 4 of a family to death in Satkhira

Bangladesh

BSS
14 September, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 07:59 pm

Related News

Man to die for hacking 4 of a family to death in Satkhira

Shahinur's mother-in-law Moyna Khatun, wife of Rashed Gazi of Ufapur village in Kalaroa upazila, filed a murder case on October 15 last year

BSS
14 September, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 07:59 pm
Representational image.Picture: Collected
Representational image.Picture: Collected

A court in Satkhira today sentenced a man to death for killing four members of his brother's family over a feud in Kalaroa upazila of the district.

Satkhira Senior District and Sessions Judge Sheikh Mofizur Rahman announced the verdict in the morning. The convict Raihanur Rahman was present in court to hear the verdict.

After the verdict, PP Advocate Abdul Latif said this is the "first time" in the history of the judiciary that a verdict has been announced 11 months after the murder in a murder case in Satkhira.

Raihanur Rahman is the youngest son of Shahjahan Doctor of Khalisha village in Helatola union of Kalaroa upazila.

The deceased were - Raihanur's elder brother Md. Shahinur Rahman,40, sister-in-law Sabina Khatun,30, their son Siam Hossain Mahi, 10, and daughter Tasnim Sultana,8.

According to the case details, unemployed Raihanur used to live with his brother's family. Raihanur's wife divorced him on January 10 last year for his unemployment due to physical illness.

Shahinur's wife Sabina used to scold her brother-in-law from time to time for not being able to pay the family.

Due to this, on the night of October 14 last year, Raihanur hacked Shahinur, Sabina, Siam and Tasnim to death, however, did not kill their four-month-old baby Maria and left her beside the bodies.

Shahinur's mother-in-law Moyna Khatun, wife of Rashed Gazi of Ufapur village in Kalaroa upazila, filed a murder case on October 15 last year.

The CID arrested Shahinur's brother Raihanur Rahman, Razzak Dalal of the same village, Abdul Malek and Asadul Sardar of Dhanghara village.

On October 21 in 2020, Raihanur pleaded guilty in the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Bilas Mandal.

On November 24, CID inspector Shafiqul Islam filed a charge sheet, naming Raihanur Rahman the only accused in the case.

The trial began on January 14 with the formation of charges in the case.

Top News / Crime

hack to death / court

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1d | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1d | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1d | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

2
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

3
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

4
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

5
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

6
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world