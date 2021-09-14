Man to die for hacking 4 of a family to death in Satkhira

A court in Satkhira today sentenced a man to death for killing four members of his brother's family over a feud in Kalaroa upazila of the district.

Satkhira Senior District and Sessions Judge Sheikh Mofizur Rahman announced the verdict in the morning. The convict Raihanur Rahman was present in court to hear the verdict.

After the verdict, PP Advocate Abdul Latif said this is the "first time" in the history of the judiciary that a verdict has been announced 11 months after the murder in a murder case in Satkhira.

Raihanur Rahman is the youngest son of Shahjahan Doctor of Khalisha village in Helatola union of Kalaroa upazila.

The deceased were - Raihanur's elder brother Md. Shahinur Rahman,40, sister-in-law Sabina Khatun,30, their son Siam Hossain Mahi, 10, and daughter Tasnim Sultana,8.

According to the case details, unemployed Raihanur used to live with his brother's family. Raihanur's wife divorced him on January 10 last year for his unemployment due to physical illness.

Shahinur's wife Sabina used to scold her brother-in-law from time to time for not being able to pay the family.

Due to this, on the night of October 14 last year, Raihanur hacked Shahinur, Sabina, Siam and Tasnim to death, however, did not kill their four-month-old baby Maria and left her beside the bodies.

Shahinur's mother-in-law Moyna Khatun, wife of Rashed Gazi of Ufapur village in Kalaroa upazila, filed a murder case on October 15 last year.

The CID arrested Shahinur's brother Raihanur Rahman, Razzak Dalal of the same village, Abdul Malek and Asadul Sardar of Dhanghara village.

On October 21 in 2020, Raihanur pleaded guilty in the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Bilas Mandal.

On November 24, CID inspector Shafiqul Islam filed a charge sheet, naming Raihanur Rahman the only accused in the case.

The trial began on January 14 with the formation of charges in the case.