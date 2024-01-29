Man convicted in PM's motorcade attack case dies

Representational image

BNP activist Abdus Sattar, who was convicted of attacking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's convoy in a 2002 incident in Satkhira, has died in Satkhira.

The duty doctor at the Satkhira Sadar Hospital pronounced him dead around 8:20pm on Sunday (28 January) evening after he was brought to the hospital from prison.

Abdus Sattar, 58, son of Latif Sana, was hailed from Koyla village of Kalaroa upazila in Satkhira.

According to Satkhira Jail Superintendent Abul Bashar, the 58-year-old had been in jail since 27 January 2021 following his conviction for the attack on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's motorcade in Kalaroa, Satkhira, on 30 August 2002.

Abdus Sattar received a three-and-a-half-year sentence in three separate cases.

"Around 7:30pm on Sunday, Abdus Sattar reported having chest pain. Initially, he was taken to the prison hospital and transferred to Satkhira Sadar Hospital. He was declared dead by the attending doctor there," said the jail superintendent.

Dr Saiful Islam from the emergency department of the hospital said Abdus Sattar had suffered a heart attack before reaching the hospital.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's motorcade was attacked on 30 August 2002 in front of the Kalaroa Upazila BNP office in Satkhira when the BNP-led four-party alliance government was in power.

Sheikh Hasina was on her way to Magura after visiting a rape victim and wife of a freedom fighter at Satkhira Sadar Hospital.

When her motorcade reached the Kalaroa Upazila BNP office area, a group of terrorists attacked with machetes, bombs, and firearms.

Several people, including former MP Mujibur Rahman, were injured when the terrorists fired on the convoy and detonated bombs.

On the same day, Kalaroa Upazila Freedom Fighter, Commander Moslem Uddin, filed a case.

Upon investigating the case, police filed a charge sheet against 50 people, including then-BNP MP Habibul Islam.

The charges against the accused say the attack aimed to assassinate Sheikh Hasina.

In dealing with the three separate charge sheets filed under the attempted murder, explosives, and firearms acts, the lower court, on 4 February, gave the verdict for the attempted murder case.

All 50 accused were sentenced to different jail terms in that verdict.