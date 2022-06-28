Man arrested for attempting to rape CU student at shuttle train

A student of Chittagong University (CU) has allegedly been sexually harassed on a moving shuttle train on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at around 7:30am at Bottoli rail station in Chattogram when she boarded the second bogie of the shuttle train en route to CU campus.

According to the student, three outsiders were inside the bogie. One of them attempted to rape her but was caught and handed over to the police as people gathered at the victim's screaming.

The victim later filed a written complaint to the university proctor. CU proctor Dr Robiul Hasan Bhuiyan said, "We have advised her to file a case with the railway police station. We are communicating with police and they are looking into the incident."

"We have arrested a man, Babul based on the victim's allegation. A case is being filed." Nure Alam, duty officer of Chattogram railway police station told the Business Standard.