Man arrested with 171 bottles of foreign liquor in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 December, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 06:38 pm

Man arrested with 171 bottles of foreign liquor in Ctg

The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) has arrested a man with 171 bottles of foreign liquor from a residence in Chattogram city. 

The arrestee, Md Jamal Hossain, 49, possessed 48 bottles of Passport Scotch Whiskey, 29 bottles of Smirnoff Vodka, 24 bottles of Absolut Vodka, 28 bottles of Jack Daniel's Whiskey, 15 bottles of Red Label Whiskey, five bottles of High Commissioner Whiskey, two bottles of Black Label Whiskey and 20 bottles of Ballantine Whiskey.

DNC Chattogram metropolitan unit officials on Tuesday (13 December) raided a house on road no 3 of Zakir Hossain Housing Society in Khulshi and seized the liquor.

Deputy Director of DNC Chattogram metropolitan office Mukul Jyoti Chakma said, "The arrestee Jamal collected the liquor from a businessman. A case has been registered against Jamal under the Narcotics Control Act."

Foreign liquor seized / Chattogram / Department of Narcotics Control (DNC)

