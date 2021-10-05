Mamata thanks Momen for congratulatory message

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has thanked Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen for the congratulatory letter he sent after her victory in the assembly bypoll.

In her letter to Momen, Mamata said that Bangladesh and Bengal are very close to each other in terms of thoughts, consciousness and mind beyond geographical boundaries.

She mentioned that this good relationship will be cherished with care in the future.

"People of Bengal have put their trust in us, they put their trust in us again. We will give due respect to this trust and love of the people. We will always be there by their side in happiness and sorrow," Mamata wrote.

She also greeted Dr Momen and his family members ahead of Durga Puja.

Earlier, the foreign minister congratulated the Bengal Chief Minister and her party Trinamool Congress for the win in the by-elections.

In his congratulatory message to Mamata, the Foreign Minister hoped that Bangladesh's relations with Bengal would be closer and complementary in the days to come in the interest of mutual welfare and development.

Mamata won the Bhabanipur assembly seat on Sunday by a record margin of 58,832 votes against Priyanka Tibrewal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This victory ensured her continuance as the Chief Minister of West Bengal.