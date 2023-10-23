Make govt purchase process more competitive: PM

The process of public procurement should be made more competitive by further opening it up to vendors, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today.

She gave instructions to change relevant regulations during a cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday (23 October), said Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain.

"The prime minister has given important instructions to ensure that the competition in government procurement is more open and free," said the cabinet secretary.

"Many companies cannot deliver their assigned tasks, but they are still getting more tasks. Our development activities are getting delayed a lot due to this. To stop this, she [PM] has given instructions to bring changes in the relevant regulations to make the competition open and good, so that we can complete the development work quickly," he added.

Stating that work will now be done to implement the prime minister's directive, the cabinet secretary said they will work and make this change very soon.