Make draft of amended Press Council Act public: Editors’ Council

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 August, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 10:34 pm

Related News

Make draft of amended Press Council Act public: Editors’ Council

TBS Report
20 August, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 10:34 pm
Make draft of amended Press Council Act public: Editors’ Council

The Editors' Council has called on the Press Council to make the amended draft of the Press Council Act public.   

During a meeting on Saturday, members of the Editors' Council told the Press Council chairman that as stakeholders it is their right to know the details of the draft law.

The Editors' Council expressed concern about the amendment of the Press Council Act and mentioned that when they requested a copy of the draft act, the Press Council expressed its inability to issue the draft, says a press release.

The Editors' Council feels it is necessary to take the opinion of the parties concerned in the case of amending such a law. It is therefore important to be informed about each stage of the revision, it added.

A delegation, led by the Editors' Council President and The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam, met with the Bangladesh Press Council Chairman Justice Nizamul Haque Nasim.

Editors' Council Vice-President and Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shyamal Dutta and the general secretary and Bonik Barta Editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud were present in the meeting among others.

Top News

Editors’ Council / Press Council Act / Media law

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bruce W Jentleson. Sketch: TBS

Who’s winning the sanctions war?

7h | Panorama
BAO: A healthier alternative to burgers

BAO: A healthier alternative to burgers

9h | Food
Illustration: TBS

China-Bangladesh currency clearance agreement can increase trade by 'an unimaginable scale': Li Jiming, Ambassador of China

1d | Interviews
Photo: Collected

KFC says ‘Howdy’ with their scrumptious new Texas BBQ Zinger Burger

11h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Editors' Guild holds discussion on global economy and Bangladesh's challenges

Editors' Guild holds discussion on global economy and Bangladesh's challenges

1h | Videos
Brief History of GPS

Brief History of GPS

1h | Videos
Foreign minister's comment spark controversy on social media

Foreign minister's comment spark controversy on social media

1h | Videos
Bangladesh get highest 150 matches in new FTP

Bangladesh get highest 150 matches in new FTP

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings