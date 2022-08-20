Make draft of amended Press Council Act public: Editors’ Council

The Editors' Council has called on the Press Council to make the amended draft of the Press Council Act public.

During a meeting on Saturday, members of the Editors' Council told the Press Council chairman that as stakeholders it is their right to know the details of the draft law.

The Editors' Council expressed concern about the amendment of the Press Council Act and mentioned that when they requested a copy of the draft act, the Press Council expressed its inability to issue the draft, says a press release.

The Editors' Council feels it is necessary to take the opinion of the parties concerned in the case of amending such a law. It is therefore important to be informed about each stage of the revision, it added.

A delegation, led by the Editors' Council President and The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam, met with the Bangladesh Press Council Chairman Justice Nizamul Haque Nasim.

Editors' Council Vice-President and Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shyamal Dutta and the general secretary and Bonik Barta Editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud were present in the meeting among others.