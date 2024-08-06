Reshuffle in top army posts; General Zia sacked

The Bangladesh Army has made a major reshuffle in its top posts with Major General Ziaul Ahsan, popularly known as Major Zia, being relieved from service and some others being reassigned, an ISPR press statement said today.

Major Zia, a 2-Star rank Bangladesh Army officer, was the director general of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC).

He will be replaced as NTMC director general by Major General ASM Ridwanur Rahman.

Among others, Lieutenant General Md Saiful Alam has been assigned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Lt Gen Md Mojibur Rahman has been appointed as as GOC Army Training and Doctrine Command; Lt Gen Ahmad Tabrez Shams Chowdhury as Quartermaster General of Army; Lt Gen Mizanur Rahman Shamim as Chief of General Staff of Army; Lt Gen Mohammad Shahinul Haque as Commandant NDC.