Reshuffle in top army posts; General Zia sacked

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 05:57 pm

Related News

Reshuffle in top army posts; General Zia sacked

Major General Ziaul, a 2-Star rank Bangladesh Army officer, was the director general of National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 05:57 pm
Major Ziaul Ahsan. Photo: UNB
Major Ziaul Ahsan. Photo: UNB

The Bangladesh Army has made a major reshuffle in its top posts with Major General Ziaul Ahsan, popularly known as Major Zia, being relieved from service and some others being reassigned, an ISPR press statement said today.

Major Zia, a 2-Star rank Bangladesh Army officer, was the director general of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC).

He will be replaced as NTMC director general by Major General ASM Ridwanur Rahman.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Among others, Lieutenant General Md Saiful Alam has been assigned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Lt Gen Md Mojibur Rahman has been appointed as as GOC Army Training and Doctrine Command; Lt Gen Ahmad Tabrez Shams Chowdhury as Quartermaster General of Army; Lt Gen Mizanur Rahman Shamim as Chief of General Staff of Army; Lt Gen Mohammad Shahinul Haque as Commandant NDC. 

Top News

Bangladesh Army / Major reshuffle / Top posts / Major Ziaul Hasan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

14h | Panorama
The exuberant people expressed their joy all over the streets, and many were seen snatching keepsakes for a story they will tell for years to come. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hasina out: Jubilation in the air

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An image that brought her down

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

5h | Videos
ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

4h | Videos
Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

6h | Videos
Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

6h | Videos