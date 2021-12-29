Mainuddin Durjoy did not die crossing the road: RAB 

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 09:39 pm

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) candidate Mainuddin Islam Durjoy did not die while crossing the road in the capital's Rampura area. Rather, he wanted to stop the bus in connection with another incident and fell to his death when the bus helper pushed him, according to Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Giving an account of the incident during a press conference at RAB Media Centre on Wednesday, Khandaker Al Moin, director of the law and media branch of RAB, said, on 29 November, the day of the incident, Durjoy's brother-in-law Saddam got into a quarrel with the helper of the Anabil bus in question while trying to get on. 

Infuriated, he sought the help of since deceased Durjoy and other acquaintances to teach the helper a lesson. Later that day, Saddam, Durjoy, and others who were involved, teamed up and waited in front of the BTV Building in Rampura. 

When they spotted the bus, they started to throw bricks at the vehicle. The driver, sensing trouble, increased the speed of the bus and tried to get away. 

Saddam and Durjoy tried to stop the bus. At one point, Durjoy tried to get on the bus but the helper pushed him off and that is when Durjoy fell to his death. The bus was then set on fire, added Khandaker Al Moin from RAB.

After the incident, the Bangladesh National Security Intelligence (NSI) started investigating the incident and arrested four people after conducting a joint operation with RAB.

The arrested are Monir Hossain (54), Md Hridoy Hasan Parvez (19), Md Alahuddin Sifat (25), and Md Naim Hasan Mir (24).

The RAB said Monir Hossain, believed to be the main culprit, was planning to create mass unrest by spreading a video of the incident on social media. The investigators believe Monir took part in the incident as part of an anti-state conspiracy as he has a history of being sympathetic to an anti-state group. 

Monir already has seven cases filed against him under the Explosives Act and other arrested individuals also have various cases against them, RAB said.

