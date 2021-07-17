Main programme of ‘month of mourning’ is to stand by people: Quader  

Bangladesh

BSS
17 July, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 05:13 pm

Related News

Main programme of ‘month of mourning’ is to stand by people: Quader  

He said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman did politics for the masses throughout his entire life

BSS
17 July, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 05:13 pm
Main programme of ‘month of mourning’ is to stand by people: Quader  

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the main programme of the upcoming month of mourning (August) is to stand by the distressed, working class and poor people amid the coronavirus crisis.

He said the month of mourning, recalling the martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu, will be observed this year on a limited scale through indoor discussions, placing of wreaths at Bangabandhu's portrait and prayers at mosques, temples, churches and pagodas.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said this at a press conference at his official residence here.

He said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman did politics for the masses throughout his entire life.

 "So, if we stand by the distressed people with aids during the month of mourning, the soul of Bangabandhu will get peace. Party leaders and workers at all levels will have to extend cooperation to the poor people during that period," he said.

The minister urged all to show no indifference and negligence to maintaining health guidelines and wearing facemasks properly to safeguard themselves from being infected with the deadly coronavirus.

He said coronavirus has spread to the villages and rural areas while many people can carry virus from towns and cities to villages and thus people in villages can be infected with Covid-19.

Under the circumstances, everyone must have to remain careful and avoid gatherings by maintaining social distancing, he added.

Turning to the traffic on highways, Quader said vehicles s are plying smoothly on most of the highways of the country but the pressures of on Dhaka-Mymensingh highways have increased as the Tongi-Gazipur part became narrowed due to construction works.

He said if northern region-bound freights use Ashulia-Baipail-Chandra route, the pressure of vehicles on Tongi-Gazipur part will lessen.  

The minister said vehicular movement remains slower in some areas due to light rains and playing of cattle laden vehicles on highways ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha.

He urged all concerned including highway and district police and district administrations to work with efficiency and sincerity for proper management of transports and highways.

Top News

Month of mourning / Obaidul Quader / Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

2h | Videos
TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

4
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident