The main congregation of Eid-ul-Fitr will be held at 8:30am at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises in the capital on the Eid day.

However, the jamaat will be held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 9am in case of inclement weather.

The decision was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting held at the religious affairs ministry with State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan in the chair.