Main Eid Jamaat to be held at National Eidgah at 7:30am

The Dhaka South City Corporation has taken all-out preparations to hold the main congregation at the National Eidgah. Photo: BSS
The Dhaka South City Corporation has taken all-out preparations to hold the main congregation at the National Eidgah. Photo: BSS

The main congregation of Eid-ul-Adha will be held at 7:30am at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises in the capital tomorrow (17 June).

The Dhaka South City Corporation has taken all-out preparations to hold the main congregation at the National Eidgah, said a press release.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will participate in the main Eid Jamaat.

Besides, a total of five Eid congregations will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

The first Eid Jamaat will be held at 7am while the next four Jamaats will be held at 8am, 9am, 10am and 10:45am respectively.

