Main Eid congregation to be held at National Eidgah

UNB
19 June, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 07:00 pm

Photo: Salahuddin Palash
Photo: Salahuddin Palash

The main congregation of Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of Muslims, will be held at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises at 8am on the Eid day. 

However, if weather remains unfavourable or the main congregation is not held at the National Eidgah for any other reason the main congregation will be held at 8:30 am at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

The decision was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting on Eid-ul-Azha celebrations headed by State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan at the Secretariat on Sunday.

Depending on the sighting of the moon, the holy Eid-ul-Azha is expected to be celebrated on 10 July. 
 

