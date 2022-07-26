Mahila Parishad protests rape of Bagerhat woman

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 07:13 pm

Related News

Mahila Parishad protests rape of Bagerhat woman

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 07:13 pm
Mahila Parishad protests rape of Bagerhat woman

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad has expressed deep concern about the recent gang-rape of women in Bara Banshbaria area of Dema union of Bagerhat's Sadar upazila.

They demanded necessary measures to be taken to punish those involved in the incident, said a press statement on Tuesday (26 July).

According to several media outlets, the accused molested the woman several times. 

Saiful Islam and his men reportedly attacked her due to a land dispute.

Two months ago, the woman filed a case at the model police station for beating and hacking the woman.

After being released on bail in the case, they tortured the woman again.

On 24 July, Saiful Islam, Rabbi Howlader, Zahidul Howlader, Sajib Howlader, and Riaz Howlader nabbed and gang-raped her.

She is under treatment in critical condition.

The victim of torture in this incident filed a case at Bagerhat Model Police Station.

We observe with deep concern, the increasing incidence of brutality and rape, gang rape of women and girls, the statement read.

 

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad demands to take immediate and effective steps to ensure a speedy trial of the incident in order to get out of this situation and demands to take appropriate steps to prevent such incidents by taking into consideration law and order forces, local administration and public representatives.

Mahila Parishad / Gang Rape

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

6h | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

9h | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

10h | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

10h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

"Hawa" movie team at BUET

"Hawa" movie team at BUET

37m | Videos
US sanctions target Russian gold export

US sanctions target Russian gold export

52m | Videos
All the habits of parents that make children successful

All the habits of parents that make children successful

2h | Videos
Akshay Kumar becomes India's highest taxpayer for 5th time

Akshay Kumar becomes India's highest taxpayer for 5th time

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

6
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December