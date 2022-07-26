Mahila Parishad protests rape of Bagerhat woman

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad has expressed deep concern about the recent gang-rape of women in Bara Banshbaria area of Dema union of Bagerhat's Sadar upazila.

They demanded necessary measures to be taken to punish those involved in the incident, said a press statement on Tuesday (26 July).

According to several media outlets, the accused molested the woman several times.

Saiful Islam and his men reportedly attacked her due to a land dispute.

Two months ago, the woman filed a case at the model police station for beating and hacking the woman.

After being released on bail in the case, they tortured the woman again.

On 24 July, Saiful Islam, Rabbi Howlader, Zahidul Howlader, Sajib Howlader, and Riaz Howlader nabbed and gang-raped her.

She is under treatment in critical condition.

The victim of torture in this incident filed a case at Bagerhat Model Police Station.

We observe with deep concern, the increasing incidence of brutality and rape, gang rape of women and girls, the statement read.

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad demands to take immediate and effective steps to ensure a speedy trial of the incident in order to get out of this situation and demands to take appropriate steps to prevent such incidents by taking into consideration law and order forces, local administration and public representatives.