Lynching in Faridpur: UP chairman, member removed from posts

Bangladesh

UNB
08 July, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 02:01 pm

Related News

Lynching in Faridpur: UP chairman, member removed from posts

UNB
08 July, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 02:01 pm
Chairman of Dumain union parishad (UP) Shah Asaduzzaman Tapan (left) and member Ajit Kumar Biswas. Photo: UNB
Chairman of Dumain union parishad (UP) Shah Asaduzzaman Tapan (left) and member Ajit Kumar Biswas. Photo: UNB

Chairman of Dumain union parishad (UP) under Madhukhali upazila of Faridpur, Shah Asaduzzaman, and member Ajit Kumar Biswas have been removed from their positions. The decision follows allegations of their involvement in the fatal beating of two construction workers accused of vandalizing a temple idol on 18 April.

The decision was announced in a notification issued by the Local Government Division of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives on July 7, signed by Senior Assistant Secretary Purabi Goldar.

According to the notification, on 18 April, two construction workers were brutally beaten to death by villagers in Panchpalli under Dumain union, after being suspected of setting fire to an idol at the Panchpalli Sarbojonin Kali Temple. The incident allegedly involved Shah Asaduzzaman and Ajit Kumar. Following recommendations from the Deputy Commissioner of Faridpur, both officials were temporarily suspended.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The notification also directed the Madhukhali upazila executive officer to take necessary steps to declare the positions vacant and issue a gazette notification.

Faridpur Deputy Commissioner Md. Kamrul Ahsan Talukder said that they will implement the ministry's directive in the shortest possible time as per the regulations.

On 18 April, a fire incident at the Panchpalli Sarbojonin Kali Temple led to suspicions against four construction workers involved in building a wash block at the adjacent Panchpalli Government Primary School. Villagers detained and beat the workers, resulting in the death of two men that night. Videos of the incident later surfaced on Facebook, showing UP Chairman Shah Asaduzzaman participating in the assault. Following the video's release, both the chairman and the ward member went into hiding and remain at large.

Madhukhali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Miraz Hossain reported that three separate cases were filed concerning the Panchpalli incident—murder, assault on police, and arson. So far, 32 individuals have been arrested in connection with the attack on police, with eight of them also charged in the murder case. Seven have given statements to the court, and multiple attempts have been made to apprehend the UP chairman and member, but they have not been captured yet.

Faridpur / lynching

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

7h | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

1d | Wheels
Archaea are extremophiles, capable of surviving in extreme conditions (like boiling hot springs). Photo: Anastassiya Bornstein

Third form of life makes energy in 'remarkable' ways, scientists discover

1d | Science

More Videos from TBS

Anti-quota protest: RU students block railway

Anti-quota protest: RU students block railway

42m | Videos
5 Bangladeshis died in a road accident in Dubai

5 Bangladeshis died in a road accident in Dubai

1h | Videos
Leftists' Victory in France: Who Will Form the Government?

Leftists' Victory in France: Who Will Form the Government?

2h | Videos
Bangla Blockade: Massive agitation by students

Bangla Blockade: Massive agitation by students

17h | Videos