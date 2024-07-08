Lynching in Faridpur: UP chairman, member removed from posts

Chairman of Dumain union parishad (UP) under Madhukhali upazila of Faridpur, Shah Asaduzzaman, and member Ajit Kumar Biswas have been removed from their positions. The decision follows allegations of their involvement in the fatal beating of two construction workers accused of vandalizing a temple idol on 18 April.

The decision was announced in a notification issued by the Local Government Division of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives on July 7, signed by Senior Assistant Secretary Purabi Goldar.

According to the notification, on 18 April, two construction workers were brutally beaten to death by villagers in Panchpalli under Dumain union, after being suspected of setting fire to an idol at the Panchpalli Sarbojonin Kali Temple. The incident allegedly involved Shah Asaduzzaman and Ajit Kumar. Following recommendations from the Deputy Commissioner of Faridpur, both officials were temporarily suspended.

The notification also directed the Madhukhali upazila executive officer to take necessary steps to declare the positions vacant and issue a gazette notification.

Faridpur Deputy Commissioner Md. Kamrul Ahsan Talukder said that they will implement the ministry's directive in the shortest possible time as per the regulations.

On 18 April, a fire incident at the Panchpalli Sarbojonin Kali Temple led to suspicions against four construction workers involved in building a wash block at the adjacent Panchpalli Government Primary School. Villagers detained and beat the workers, resulting in the death of two men that night. Videos of the incident later surfaced on Facebook, showing UP Chairman Shah Asaduzzaman participating in the assault. Following the video's release, both the chairman and the ward member went into hiding and remain at large.

Madhukhali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Miraz Hossain reported that three separate cases were filed concerning the Panchpalli incident—murder, assault on police, and arson. So far, 32 individuals have been arrested in connection with the attack on police, with eight of them also charged in the murder case. Seven have given statements to the court, and multiple attempts have been made to apprehend the UP chairman and member, but they have not been captured yet.