LPG cylinder price increases by Tk102

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 01:03 pm

Related News

LPG cylinder price increases by Tk102

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 01:03 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has increased the price of consumer-level 12kg cylinder liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Tk102 effective from 1 August.

Price for the private sector LPG was increased from Tk891 to Tk993 as BERC adjusted the price at the consumer level due to rising prices in the world market.

The price of state-owned LPG has not changed as the cost has not changed at the production stage. The official price of 12kg LPG cylinder has remained at Tk591.

BERC Chairman Md Abdul Jalil announced the new prices at an online press conference on Thursday.

The new price of LPG used in cars is Tk48.71 per litre which was Tk44 earlier.

On 12 April, the company set the price of LPG in the country for the first time. Since then, prices have been adjusted once a month.

BERC has adjusted the price of LPG in the country based on the CP (Cargo Price) base price of propane and butane published by Saudi Aramco.

Top News

LPG / Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

22h | Videos
TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

22h | Videos
TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing
RMG

Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing