LPG cylinder price increases by Tk102

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has increased the price of consumer-level 12kg cylinder liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Tk102 effective from 1 August.

Price for the private sector LPG was increased from Tk891 to Tk993 as BERC adjusted the price at the consumer level due to rising prices in the world market.

The price of state-owned LPG has not changed as the cost has not changed at the production stage. The official price of 12kg LPG cylinder has remained at Tk591.

BERC Chairman Md Abdul Jalil announced the new prices at an online press conference on Thursday.

The new price of LPG used in cars is Tk48.71 per litre which was Tk44 earlier.

On 12 April, the company set the price of LPG in the country for the first time. Since then, prices have been adjusted once a month.

BERC has adjusted the price of LPG in the country based on the CP (Cargo Price) base price of propane and butane published by Saudi Aramco.