Low turnout in highly contested Dhaka-19 seat

The Dhaka-19 (Savar-Ashulia) constituency has witnessed a notably low voter turnout despite the presence of three prominent contenders vying for the seat.

About 20% votes were cast in this constituency till 2:00pm, said Ferdous Wahid, assistant returning officer of Dhaka-19 Constituency and Savar Upazila Nirbahi Officer.

Current Member of Parliament and State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman is the Awami League nominated candidate in this seat.

Former AL lawmaker Talukdar Md Towhid Jung (Murad) and Ashulia AL General Secretary Mohammad Saiful Islam are contesting as independent candidates in this seat, making it difficult for the AL candidate to gain an easy victory.

Visiting the polling stations in different areas of the constituency including Savar Municipal area, Birulia union and Sadar union, voter presence was seen thin in most of the centres.

Meanwhile, the highest voter turnout till 2:00pm was 39% at the polling centre for males in Begunbari High School in Birulia union while the corresponding figure for females stood at 25%.

Voting proceeded peacefully and till 2pm there was no news of any untoward incident anywhere in this constituency.

The total number of voters in Dhaka-19 constituency is 7,56,416. Among them, the number of male voters is 3,87,468, female voters 3,68,935 and third gender voters 13.