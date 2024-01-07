Low turnout in highly contested Dhaka-19 seat

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 04:34 pm

Related News

Low turnout in highly contested Dhaka-19 seat

Highest 39% voter turnout reported in one centre

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 04:34 pm
A polling centre in Dhaka-19 constituency. Photo: TBS
A polling centre in Dhaka-19 constituency. Photo: TBS

The Dhaka-19 (Savar-Ashulia) constituency has witnessed a notably low voter turnout despite the presence of three prominent contenders vying for the seat. 

About 20% votes were cast in this constituency till 2:00pm, said Ferdous Wahid, assistant returning officer of Dhaka-19 Constituency and Savar Upazila Nirbahi Officer.

Current Member of Parliament and State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman is the Awami League nominated candidate in this seat. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Former AL lawmaker Talukdar Md Towhid Jung (Murad) and Ashulia AL General Secretary Mohammad Saiful Islam are contesting as independent candidates in this seat, making it difficult for the AL candidate to gain an easy victory. 

Visiting the polling stations in different areas of the constituency including Savar Municipal area, Birulia union and Sadar union, voter presence was seen thin in most of the centres.

Meanwhile, the highest voter turnout till 2:00pm was 39% at the polling centre for males in Begunbari High School in Birulia union while the corresponding figure for females stood at 25%.

Voting proceeded peacefully and till 2pm there was no news of any untoward incident anywhere in this constituency.

The total number of voters in Dhaka-19 constituency is 7,56,416. Among them, the number of male voters is 3,87,468, female voters 3,68,935 and third gender voters 13.

JS polls / 12th JS Polls / Bangladesh National Election / 12th national election / Dhaka-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

When cacophony faded into quietness

46m | Features
Foundry owners claim that no one in the country can match the work of Kaliganj or Boroitola’s work in making propellers. Photo caption: Rajib Dhar

Low demand, high woes: A shrinking propeller business

7h | Panorama
Over the past few days since Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri’s death, Israeli forces intensified their bombing of the Gaza Strip and told civilians to leave a refugee camp in the north of the Palestinian enclave. Photo: Reuters

Israel-Hamas War pushing the Middle East to a regional war

7h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Nadim Sani: Where is the man who gave us 'Manik Bhai's Salam Nin'

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ship-breaking industry saw decade’s lowest imports in 2023

Ship-breaking industry saw decade’s lowest imports in 2023

21m | Videos
Polling held peacefully in Shariyatpur, counting underway

Polling held peacefully in Shariyatpur, counting underway

56m | Videos
Sheikh Hasina - hopeful to form the government again

Sheikh Hasina - hopeful to form the government again

2h | Videos
The reaction of celebrities by voting

The reaction of celebrities by voting

2h | Videos