Low pressure over Southeast Bay intensifying, says Met Office

"The low pressure area over Southeast Bay and adjoining South Andaman Sea intensified into a well-marked low over the same area. It is likely to intensify further. Trough of low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area", according to latest weather bulletin here today.

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, having chances of rain thunders at one or two places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; the release added which is valid for the next 24 hours begins from 9am on Tuesday.

At the same time, severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Netrokona, Khulna, Chudanga and Kushtia and mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping elsewhere over the country and it may continue.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Monday was 41.0°C at Chuadanga while today's minimum temperature was recorded at 22.5°C at Badalgachhi.

Today's sunset in Dhaka is at 06:31pm while tomorrow's sunrise is at 05:19am.