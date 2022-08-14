Low pressure over North Bay turns into depression

A low pressure area formed over North Bay has intensified into a depression and now lies over Northwest Bay off West Bengal-North Odisha coast and adjoining areas, a met bulletin said.

"The depression is likely to move northwestwards...Monsoon is very active over the southern part of Bangladesh, active elsewhere over the country and strong over North Bay," said the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin valid for 24-hour commencing at 9am today.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions; at many places over Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over southern part of the country, it added.

However, day and night temperature may fall slightly over southern part of Bangladesh and it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere in the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded 37.06 degrees Celsius at Tetulia and the minimum temperature today was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius at Teknaf.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded at 45 mm in Teknaf.

The sun sets at 6.34 pm today and rises at 5.33 am tomorrow in the capital.