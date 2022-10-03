Low pressure in Bay, more rains likely in 24 hrs

More rains are likely to drench Bangladesh in 24 hours commencing 9am on Monday as the low-pressure area over North Bay and adjoining central Bay now lies over Northwest Bay and adjoining West central Bay, said the weather department.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind and lightning flashes is likely at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," said a Met Office bulletin.

However, the rainfall activity may decrease in the next three days.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.

Dhaka recorded 12mm rainfall in 24 hours till 6am on Monday.

The weather office recorded the highest 134 mm rainfall in M.Court of Chattogram division during this period.

The mercury reached 34.0 degrees Celsius – the highest – in Tentulia of Rangpur division while the minimum temperature was recorded at 19.7 degrees in Kumarkhali of Khulna division.

Meanwhile, the axis of monsoon trough runs through East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate elsewhere over North Bay, as per the bulletin.