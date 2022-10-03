Low pressure in Bay, more rains likely in 24 hrs

Bangladesh

UNB
03 October, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 03:06 pm

Related News

Low pressure in Bay, more rains likely in 24 hrs

UNB
03 October, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 03:06 pm
Low pressure in Bay, more rains likely in 24 hrs

More rains are likely to drench Bangladesh in 24 hours commencing 9am on Monday as the low-pressure area over North Bay and adjoining central Bay now lies over Northwest Bay and adjoining West central Bay, said the weather department.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind and lightning flashes is likely at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," said a Met Office bulletin.

However, the rainfall activity may decrease in the next three days.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.

Dhaka recorded 12mm rainfall in 24 hours till 6am on Monday.

The weather office recorded the highest 134 mm rainfall in M.Court of Chattogram division during this period.

The mercury reached 34.0 degrees Celsius – the highest – in Tentulia of Rangpur division while the minimum temperature was recorded at 19.7 degrees in Kumarkhali of Khulna division.

Meanwhile, the axis of monsoon trough runs through East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate elsewhere over North Bay, as per the bulletin.

Top News

Rainfall / Low Pressure Zone / Bay of Bengal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More needs to be done now to ensure that efforts to develop treatments and vaccines aren’t hopelessly stalled. Photo: Reuters

Long Covid has become a parallel pandemic

28m | Panorama
Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

3h | Brands
Donziger helped indigenous tribal people and peasants from Ecuador win a class action suit against TexacoChevron. Photo: Reuters

The curious case of Steven Donziger: An environmental lawyer who took on big oil and ended up in jail

1h | Panorama
iPhone 14 Series: Underwhelming incremental upgrades

iPhone 14 Series: Underwhelming incremental upgrades

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

17h | Videos
Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

18h | Videos
Italy or China, who invented noodles?

Italy or China, who invented noodles?

18h | Videos
Octopuses: The masters of disguise

Octopuses: The masters of disguise

38m | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets