Low pressure in Bay likely to intensify into cyclone

The well-marked low formed over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of South-East Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further and turn into a cyclone on Saturday, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Sri Lanka has named the possible cyclone 'Asani'. The Sinhala word means 'anger'.

According to the met office on Saturday morning, its course will not be understood until the low-pressure forme over the South Andaman Sea and South-East Bay of Bengal intensify further.

However, the direction of the depression is thought to be towards Odisha and Andhra Pradesh of India.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Payra and Mongla have been asked to follow up for further necessary instructions.

Weather experts have not ruled out the possibility of the storm making a U-turn and head back out to sea or make a sharp turn and head towards Bangladesh.

Earlier on May 5, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman said that The government is taking necessary preparations as cyclone "Ashani" is likely to hit Bangladesh coast.

Cyclone "Ashani" may hit Satkhira district after hitting northeast India's Odisha and West Bengal, the state minister told reporters after a meeting on cyclone preparedness at the secretariat.

Meanwhile, Rain or thundershowers with intense lightning flashes is likely to occur in some parts of the country.

Rain or thundershowers with intense lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, said the met office bulletin issued for 24 hours commencing at 9 this morning.

