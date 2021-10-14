Low pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 October, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 01:54 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

A low pressure area has formed over East-central Bay and adjoining areas under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, extending its trough to the North Bay.

The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the northern part of the country. Monsoon is less active over the southern part of the country and weak over North Bay, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast said.

The weather forecast for 24 hours issued this morning claimed that rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over the Chattogram division and at one or two places over Khulna, Barishal, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions.

The weather may remain mainly dry elsewhere over the country, the bulletin added.

Besides, day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 36.8 degree Celsius in Sylhet and the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.8 degree Celsius in Tetulia. The maximum 17 millimetres (mm) rainfall at Patuakhali was recorded for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today.

The sun sets at 5:33 pm today and rises at 5:56 am tomorrow in the capital.

