Low-lying areas of coastal districts under flood risk

Several low-lying areas of coastal districts and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by tidal surges, the weather department has warned.

These districts are Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jahalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Lakshmipur Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni Chattogram, and Cox's Bazar.

Meanwhile, the well-marked low over Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas of India has moved westwards to weaken into a low-pressure area over Madhya Pradesh and nearby areas.

Under its influence, steep pressure gradient persists over the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, according to the weather department.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have also been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal No 3.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.