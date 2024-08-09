Lost glory of state institutions will be restored: Prof Yunus in first televised address as chief adviser

Chief Adviser of the newly formed interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus in his first televised address to the nation at Bangabhaban on 8 August. Photo: PID

Chief Adviser of the newly formed interim government of Bangladesh Dr Muhammad Yunuon Thursday (8 August) categorically said punishment for all sorts of crimes will be ensured soon and the lost glory of all state institutions will be revived.

"Proper punishment will be given soon to those who committed crimes while being used (by the autocratic government) in its various endeavours…The crimes across all sectors will be tried," he said in his first televised address to the nation following his swearing-in at Bangabhaban.

The chief adviser said it (the message) will be applicable to all ministries, agencies, educational institutions, and other various.

He said the cruel and ousted autocratic regime had maintained its grip on power by manipulating state institutions. "We'll bring back the lost glory of these institutions foiling those efforts (by the previous govt)."

Dr Yunus asked all institutions and their members to enjoy the "second independence" by properly carrying out their respective duties and elevating the country to the highest level of pride.

"On behalf of the nation, I urge everyone to step forward fearlessly in their respective workplaces, contributing their full capacity with enthusiasm and joy," he said.

Dr Yunus, a globally acclaimed Nobel laureate, said the students have embraced martyrdom to secure an environment where all citizens can live with freedom, free from fear and worry.

He stated that the new interim administration, established as a result of the mass upsurge, represents the government of everyone. "All citizens of the country will have the right to fulfil their aspirations under this administration."

The chief adviser declared that the victorious students, along with the people and law enforcement agencies, will foil any effort to spread the poison of anarchy with their all strength.

He noted that with the fall of the brutal autocratic regime, the rising sun of tomorrow (Friday) will herald a new era where people, regardless of political identity or opinion, will be able to enjoy full freedom of expression without fear, with the government upholding democracy, justice, and human rights.

"Cooperate with us to achieve this goal," he said, pointing at all the people of the country.

The entire world is saying with wonder, Bravo Bangladesh, and bravo the students of Bangladesh. We aim to build on this achievement and take it even further," Dr Yunus said.