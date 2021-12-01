The logo of Victory Day Parade unveiled

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 December, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 09:18 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The logo of the Victory Day Parade-2021 was unveiled to celebratethe birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of independence at the Army Multipurpose Complex in Dhaka Cantonment on Wednesday.

Parliament Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury unveiled the logo as the chief guest, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

This year, the military contingent of six friendly countries will join the parade for the first time.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Shaheen Iqbal, Acting Chief of Air Staff Air Vice Marshal M Shafiqul Alam were present on the occasion.

Participants in the upcoming parade and senior military officials of the Dhaka area were also present at the function.

