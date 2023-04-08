Login issue disrupts advance train ticket sale

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 April, 2023, 03:15 pm
Login issue disrupts advance train ticket sale

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Many people faced problems when the online train ticket sales started at 8am on Saturday (8 April) as they faced issues logging in to the Bangladesh Railway (BR) website and the mobile phone app to buy tickets.

Meanwhile, some managed to log in and buy tickets to their desired destinations after repeated attempts, as per the posts shared in the Facebook group "Bangladesh Railway HelpLine (BRHL)."

Acknowledging the issue Jubaer Hassan, vice president of BR's e-ticketing support Shohoz, "We have been receiving machine-generated login attempts since this morning. This is why we, at the beginning of every login attempt, are verifying real human users."

"Besides, I believe that the recently imposed rule that allows only one account to be opened against a NID has prompted black marketers to use machine-generated logins."

He noted that a new code is being developed to enhance the accuracy of authentic human logins and prevent machine ones. "This will enable people to access the site and app without any hassle."

"We expect to finish our coding-related works by 1:30pm today," the official added.

Jubaer also informed that some 18,000 tickets out of the allotted 26,000 were sold till the filing of this report at around 12:45pm.

