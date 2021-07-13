Lockdown Day 13: People continue flouting restrictions

In the wake of supposed lockdown relaxation, the streets of Dhaka have witnessed a significant rise of people and vehicles flouting lockdown restrictions and health rules on the 13th day of strict lockdown.

Despite ever-growing cases and deaths from Covid-19, a huge number of people were seen across Khilgaon and surrounding areas outside of their houses ignoring hygiene rules.

DMP Traffic Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) said the situation on the roads is virtually similar to normal times when there were no restrictions.

Photo: Foisal Ahmed

"Lots of people are on the streets today. Only buses and CNG are not running other than that the situation seems to be normal," he told The Business Standard.

He also noted that there have been two cases filed for not complying with lockdown restrictions and Tk2,000 have been fined. "10 wrecker bills have also been made worth Tk6,800," he added.

DMP Khilgaon Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police Sandeep Sarker said people are seemingly excited after the news about lifting lockdown.

"Because of this, people are seen more on the streets today. We have stopped a number of ridesharing bikes and cars," he said.

Sandeep added that the passengers of those vehicles were sent back to their homes. However, no cases were filed against the drivers for humanitarian reasons.

Photo: Foisal Ahmed

"Apart from them we have fined all those who came out without a valid cause," he told The Business Standard.

The country has reported over 13,000 single day infections and logged 220 deaths Monday.

The case tally has increased to 10,34,957 and the death toll reached 16,639.

