Lockdown curbs eased amid Dhaka-bound people’s pressure

The influx of Dhaka-bound people after the announcement of reopening of factories from Sunday (today) caused the relaxation of lockdown restrictions in the capital on Saturday.

The number of people increased on the streets of the capital along with the movement of vehicles as people from different parts of the country returned to Dhaka in whatever way they could.

Even though public transport was not plying on the streets, the movement of private cars, ride-sharing motorcycles, rickshaws and rickshaw-vans on the roads of Dhaka increased by multiple times on Saturday as compared to the last few days.

During visits at Gabtali, Moghbazar, Bangla Motor, Farmgate, Shyamoli, Kalyanpur and other places in the capital, this correspondent saw hundreds of people traveling by rickshaws, rickshaw-vans, motorbikes and private cars without being interrupted by the law enforcers.

Thousands of people entered Dhaka through Gabtoli Bridge, after reaching Amin Bazaar from different parts of the country. Crossing the bridge on foot, they went to their respective destinations by rickshaw, rickshaw-van or motorbike. From 12pm to 6pm, scores of people, mostly garment workers, crossed the Gabtoli Bridge.

They said that they had to come to the capital paying extra fare and suffering a lot after getting the news that garment factories will be opened from Sunday.

Thousands of people crossed the bridge from both sides during the day. Some entered into the capital city while some headed towards Savar, carrying bags or children in their laps.

Ride-sharing motor bikers and drivers of private cars, auto-rickshaws and rickshaws called for Aricha or Nabinagar-bound passengers, thronging at the mouth of the bridge on Amin Bazar side.

During police patrols, they moved away from the bridge, and as soon as the police left, they returned again to the spot.

All the passengers who came in trucks before 7pm were dropped at Amin Bazar. On the bridge, they were sometimes checked by the police and fined. Some were not allowed to enter the city.

But after 7pm, trucks and pickups crossed the bridge, and dropped the passengers at Gabtoli bus terminal. Although there was a check-post in front of Gabtoli cattle market, police did not interfere anymore.

Sujan Ahmed came from Madaripur and would go to Savar. "I came to the ferry ghat from Madaripur by auto-rickshaw paying Tk300. Then I crossed the river by ferry and came to Gabtoli by private car and rickshaw," he said, standing in front of Gabtali Bridge.

Md Rafique came to Gabtoli from Tangail by truck paying Tk500. He would go to Mirpur.

The government has imposed a strict lockdown from 23 July to 5 August, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Public transports especially buses, trains, and launches are closed.

Meanwhile, workers of all types of industries, including garment factories, started coming to Dhaka after Friday's announcement that export-oriented factories will be opened from 1 August. And the police did not stop the movement of these passengers on the road.

Tariqul Islam serves at a garment factory at Narayanganj EPZ. He said came to Gabtoli from Kishoreganj spending Tk750. "We six passengers have rented a van at Tk1,200 to go to Jatrabari. From there, I will go to Narayanganj by microbus or auto-rickshaw," he said.