Locals, college, private university students enforce 'complete shutdown' in Dhaka

Guardians of some of the protesting students joined them in the capital's Mirpur 10. Photo: Md Jahidul Islam

People of nearly all walks of life in Dhaka joined the students of various colleges and private universities to enforce the day of "complete shutdown" today (18 July), as announced by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement for quota reform in government jobs.

The day started with a clash between police and Brac University (BRACU) students at its campus in the capital's Merul Badda.

Protesting students from BRACU, East West University (EWU), Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) and Dhaka Imperial College enforced a blockade in front of Brac University after a clash between police.

Photo: Md Ashfakur Rahman

At least 500 students from North South University (NSU), United International University (UIU) and American International University Bangladesh (AIUB) joined the protesting students of BRACU, EWU, CUB and Imperial College in front of the BRACU campus.

A Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) helicopter evacuated some policemen who got stranded inside CUB during agitation at Badda area, sources at the elite forces said.

There were clashes between protesting students and members of the law enforcers in the capital's Shonir Akhra, Kajla and Jatrabari areas.

Clashes were going on between the two groups around 11:15am in the Jatrabari area near the Mayor Hanif Flyover toll plaza.

Meanwhile, students of NSU, IUB and AIUB blocked the Notun Bazar area in the capital, starting from Jamuna Future Park to Kuril Bishwa Road.

Student protesters in Dhanmondi 27 on Thursday, 27 July 2024. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

In Dhanmondi, college students, along with some younger kids without uniforms, took to Dhanmondi Road 27, completely blocking the road. At around 12:45pm, students were seen to have put up makeshift blockades on the road.

Students also blocked the Bosila road in Mohammadpur.

In Mirpur, students of nearby schools, colleges and universities, including Dhaka College and Dhaka City College, and their guardians as well as locals took position in Mirpur 10 intersection.

The students took the intersection under their control. They burned tyres on the roads, creating heavy black smoke around the road.

Mohakhali Railway Station was blocked by protesters, who clashed with police and Chhatra League.

Some residents expressed their solidarity and joined the protesting students in Mirpur 10 and nearby areas, our correspondent reported from the spot.

The students took over the roads of Mirpur 2, Mirpur 11, Mirpur 14, and Kazipara, with Mirpur 10 intersection as the centre.

Guardians of some of the protesting students later joined the protest in the capital's Mirpur 10.

Some of these parents were seen bringing in sweets, water and food items for the students.

In Uttara, heavy clashes took place between Northern University students and police.

Quota reform protesters also blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway by setting fire to the Dhaka-Nabinagar lane at the Savar Bus Stand area.

After yesterday's violent clashes between the protesting students and teachers, the Dhaka University campus area remained silent this morning.

Over a hundred BGB personnel have been seen at the gates of TSC and adjacent Suhrawardy Udyan.