Locally made sharp weapons seized from two CU halls

Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

Police seized local weapons during a raid at two residential halls of Chattogram University (CU) on Wednesday (9 March) following a clash between two factions of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in the university.

The university administration in collaboration with the police conducted a raid at Suhrawardy and Shah Amanat Hall of the university on Wednesday.

"There was a clash between the two groups of Chhatra League over a trivial incident. We brought the situation under control with the help of police. Considering the safety of the students following the incident, we searched the two halls. The police assisted us in the search. During this time we recovered various types of locally made sharp weapons," CU Proctor Dr Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan said. 

According to the university administration, a clash broke out between two factions of CU BCL. During the clash, they demonstrated with locally made weapons and threw brickbats and glass bottles at each other. Five people, including a member of the proctorial body, were injured.

Later, the proctorial body brought the situation under control in collaboration with the police.

During the raid, they recovered machetes, iron rods, and other locally-made sharp weapons. No arrests were made. 

 

