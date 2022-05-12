Local people kill Nilgai in Thakurgaon in front of the BGB 

TBS Report
12 May, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 10:19 pm

Local residents expressed their resentment regarding the BGB as the border guards did not stop the killers of the exceptional animal

Nilgai. photo/ Paul Jones
Nilgai. photo/ Paul Jones

Locals slaughtered a Nilgai for a feast in front of the BGB after it entered Bangladesh from India at the Ranishongkoil border in Mandalpara village of Dharmagarh union in Thakurgaon's Ranishongkoil upazila. 

But the people who killed the Nilgai fled the scene after the local administration was informed of the matter.

Local residents said on Thursday that the Nilgai (Boselaphus tragocamelus) entered Bangladesh crossing barbed wire on the Indian side. Local people found the Nilgai in a corn field of Mandalpara village and slaughtered it on the instruction of some persons in front of some BGB members stationed at the Dharmagarh border.  

When local residents informed the upazila administration regarding the incident, the people who killed the animal fled the scene. 

Local residents expressed their resentment regarding the BGB as the border guards did not stop the killers of the exceptional animal and hand it over to the livestock or forest department.  
Ranishongkoil upazila nirbahi officer Sohel Sultan Zulkar Nain Kabir said the matter has been brought to the attention of wild animal crime prevention unit officers.    

The incident was also reported to relevant officers as to why the animal was slaughtered in front of the BGB. 
Legal action will be taken against those who were involved in the killing of the animal. 
 

