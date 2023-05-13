Coast cautious as Cyclone Mocha rears head

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has said the very severe cyclonic storm Mocha- over east central Bay and adjoining area – is likely to intensify further, move in a north-northwesterly direction and cross Cox's Bazar-Myanmar's north coast by 6pm on Sunday (14 May).

The maritime port in Cox's Bazar has been advised to keep the Great Danger Signal No 10 hoisted while the cautionary signal for Chattogram and Payra ports is 8 and Mongla 4 respectively.

1:50pm

Heavy rains may trigger landslides in Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, 3 hill districts

BMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chattogram, Sylhet and Barishal divisions that may trigger landslides in five districts.

According to a special weather bulletin, Chattogram, Sylhet and Barishal divisions are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall as the very severe cyclonic storm Mocha over east central Bay and adjoining area moved North-Northeastwards over the same area.

Due to very heavy rainfall landslides may occur in the hilly regions of Cox's Bazar, Bandarbans, Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Chattogram, it said.

12:15pm

Unprotected embankments cause panic among Cox's Bazar residents

Cox's Bazar administration has started evacuating those living in the district's coastal areas to the nearest cyclone shelters. But residents of these areas are fearing a flash flood due to the unprotected embankments.

As per Water Development Development Board information, 32km out of 595km of embankment in Cox's Bazar are currently unprotected. Out of this, 15km in Maheshkhali and 15km in Kutubdia.

Photo: TBS

However, locals, including public representatives, have claimed the numbers to be much higher.

Tanzir Saif Ahmed, the executive engineer of Cox's Bazar Water Development Board, said, "There are some 200 geotubes (sand-filled plastic tube) and 7,000 geobags ( small soil containers made of non-woven geotextile) in Kutubdia, 40 in Teknaf and 100 in Cox's Bazar beach to deal with cyclone Mocha. Immediate measures will be taken if seawater enters these areas."

Kamrul Hasan, chairman of Maheshkhali's Dhalghata union parishad, said, "Thousands of people live here. The water development board was informed four months ago about the unprotected embankments. They did not pay any heed."

Photo: TBS

"Things may take a turn for the worst like what happened during the 1991 cyclone," the chairman added.

11:40am

All water vessels on Lakshmipur-Bhola route suspended; fishermen return to coast

Services of all types of water vessels on the Lakshmipur-Bhola route have been suspended due to Cyclone Mocha the coastal districts of the country, including Lakshmipur, have been placed under high alert and have been asked to hoist Danger Signal No 8.

Photo: TBS

Besides, fishermen, as a cautionary measure, have begun returning to the coast with their boats and trawlers.

The District Fisheries Officer Md Aminul Islam has urged fishermen to stay away from the sea and rivers until the cyclone makes landfall and crosses Bangladesh.

Photo: TBS

Besides, government-issued relief materials have been stockpiled in coastal areas and emergency teams are on standby.

Cyclone Mokha is expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds to the coastal areas of Bangladesh. The government is urging people to take precautions and to stay safe.

11am

Maximum sustained wind speed of cyclone Mocha 259kmph

Today at 11am, the maximum sustained wind speed of the cyclone was 259km per hour with an average speed of 212km, which is projected to gain pace as the day progresses.

Meanwhile, the height of the wave surrounding the centre of the storm was around 49ft, Meteorologist Mostofa Kamal noted.

According to a met office bulletin, the severe cyclonic storm Mocha has moved north-northeastwards at 15.4N latitude and 89.1E longitude.

10am (13 May)

Over 1,000 shelters ready in Ctg

The local administration has prepared over 1000 shelters in the Chattogram district. The authorities concerned will start the evacuation process this afternoon, said Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Fakhruzzaman.

According to the sources at local administration, the authorities concerned have opened 530 permanent and 500 temporary cyclone centres in the district where 501,110 people can be accommodated.

Besides, 8,880 volunteers under Cyclone Preparedness Program (CPP) and 8000 more under Red Crescent Society are ready to evacuate people.

Fire service and civil defence, Navy, Coast Guard rescue boats and medical teams with adequate equipment are also ready.

12am

Flights grounded

Flight operations have been suspended at the Shah Amanat International Airport of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar Airport.

Air operation at Chattogram airport will remain suspended from Saturday 6am till Sunday midnight, Shah Amanat International Airport Director Wing Commander Taslim Ahmed confirmed.

Meanwhile, sources at the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) have confirmed that Cox's Bazar Airport will also remain closed from Saturday 7am to Sunday 7pm.

10:30pm (12 May)

Inland water transports suspended

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has announced the suspension of services of all types of water vessels across the country due to Mocha.

Therefore, those vessels will remain non-operational from this morning till further notice, according to a statement issued by BIWTA.

BIWTA also cancelled the leave of its employees until further notice and asked them to stay alert for any emergency situation.

In a bulletin released at 9pm yesterday, BMD advised all fishing boats and trawlers in the northern Bay of Bengal to seek shelter immediately.