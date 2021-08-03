Limited public transports from 11 August 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 02:58 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash
Representational Image. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash

The government has decided to allow public transport on a limited scale from 11 August maintaining health guidelines.

"Public transports will be operated from district by-rotation. Like, from where daily 100 buses were operated, now there will be 30-40 buses," Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque said in a briefing after the meeting on lockdown. 

"District administration will monitor this," he added.

The nationwide strict lockdown has been extended for five more days till 10 August amid the rising trend of Covid-19 infections in the country.

Markets and shopping malls will be reopened from 11 August. 

Bangladesh imposed a fresh 14-day lockdown from 23 July following an alarming surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

