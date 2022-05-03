Lightning strike kills 3 in Tangail on Eid day

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 May, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2022, 12:08 pm

Three people including two school boys were killed in a lightning strike in Tangail's Kalihati upazila in the morning of Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday. 

The deceased were identified as Md Ariful, 14, son of Rabiul Islam, Foisal Miah, 14, son of Julhas Barari and Rakib Miah, son-in-law of Razzak Miah, residents of Hatia village in Doshkia union of the upazila.

Abdul Malek Bhuiyan, local union parishad chairman, said that a streak of thunderbolt struck five people while they were taking bathe in New Dholeshwari river around 7am, leaving them injured.

The three critically injured people were taken to Tangail General Hospital where doctors declared them dead.

The two other injured received primary treatment.
 

