Lightning strike kills 16 of groom party

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
04 August, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 10:22 pm

At least 16 people were killed as a lightning strike hit a boat carrying a group of people including a bridegroom in the Padma of Chapainawabganj's Shibganj upazila.

The incident took place around 12:30pm at Narayanpur, said Farid Hossain, officer-in-charge of Shibganj Police Station.

Saber Ali, deputy-assistant director of Chapainawabganj Fire Service and Civil defence, said that the lightning struck the boat carrying 40 passengers, leaving 16, including the bridegroom, dead on the spot and 10 injured.

The injured were admitted at the local hospital.

The details about the deceased could not be known immediately.

 

Lightning / Chapainawabganj

