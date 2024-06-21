Lightning kills four people in Khulna

Four people, including a child, died after being struck by lightning in three upazilas of Khulna, authorities said today (21 June).

Of them, two people including the child died in the lightning strike in Koyra upazila's Ghorilal village and one each in Botighata and Paikgasa upazilas' Kararia and Dewbunia areas respectively on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Enayet Ali, 37, son of Mohammad Ali from Ghorilal village in Koyra, and Nazmul, 8, son of Al Amin from Matiadanga village. One Musa Gazi was seriously injured during the incident.

Moreover, deceased Srikanth Mondal, 25, was son of Patit Mondal and a resident of Deluti union under Paikgasa upazila and Al Mamun, 17, son of Moni Chowkidar of Kararia village under Botighata upazila.

Ripun Kumar Mondal, chairman of Deluti UP, said Srikanth was an employee at a fish farm and was taking shelter in a hut during the afternoon rain when he was struck by lightning, leaving him dead on the spot. Later his body was brought home.

Abul Kalam Akhonda, assistant superintendent of police (ASP-south) of Khulna, confirmed the matters saying that the bodies were handed over to the families.