Lightning kills four people in Khulna

Bangladesh

UNB
21 June, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 12:33 pm

Related News

Lightning kills four people in Khulna

UNB
21 June, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 12:33 pm
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Four people, including a child, died after being struck by lightning in three upazilas of Khulna, authorities said today (21 June). 

Of them, two people including the child died in the lightning strike in Koyra upazila's Ghorilal village and one each in Botighata and Paikgasa upazilas' Kararia and Dewbunia areas respectively on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Enayet Ali, 37, son of Mohammad Ali from Ghorilal village in Koyra, and Nazmul, 8, son of Al Amin from Matiadanga village. One Musa Gazi was seriously injured during the incident.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Moreover, deceased Srikanth Mondal, 25, was son of Patit Mondal and a resident of Deluti union under Paikgasa upazila and Al Mamun, 17, son of Moni Chowkidar of Kararia village under Botighata upazila.

Ripun Kumar Mondal, chairman of Deluti UP, said Srikanth was an employee at a fish farm and was taking shelter in a hut during the afternoon rain when he was struck by lightning, leaving him dead on the spot. Later his body was brought home.

Abul Kalam Akhonda, assistant superintendent of police (ASP-south) of Khulna, confirmed the matters saying that the bodies were handed over to the families.

Top News

Lightning / death / Khulna

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

3h | Panorama
Md Ismail Sikder, known as Mr Traveller has so far explored around 40 districts on bicycle. Photo: Courtesy

Come rain or shine, Mr Traveller pedals on

1h | Panorama
Jahedul Islam, founder and CEO of Horse Riding Training Center, rears a horse named Defender. The training centre, located at Purbachal, is the country’s first private equestrian training institution. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

From a child’s dream to country’s first private horse-riding school

3h | Features
During breeding season, Northern Gannets develop a turquoise blue ring around their enchanting blue eyes. Photo: Muntasir Akash

A rocky ride to Bass Rock’s gannet kingdom

20h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

15h | Videos
What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

17h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

18h | Videos
Mizan has no regrets

Mizan has no regrets

18h | Videos