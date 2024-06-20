Lightning kills four, including child, in Khulna, Satkhira

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 June, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 09:58 pm

The victims have been identified as Srikant Mandal, 25, Al Mamun, 17, Enayet Ali, 37 and Nazum, 8, according to locals and government officials.

At least four people, including a child, were killed in three separate lightning strikes in Khulna and Satkhira on Thursday (20 June).

The victims have been identified as Srikant Mandal, 25, Al Mamun, 17, Enayet Ali, 37 and Nazum, 8, according to locals and government officials.

One of the victims, Srikant, is the son of Patit Mandal of Paikgacha upazila's Deluti union, local Union Parishad Chairman Ripon Kumar told The Business Standard. 

"Srikant used to work at a fish enclosure [gher]. In the afternoon, he was staying at a makeshift house near the enclosure when he was hit by lightning. He died instantly," said Ripon.

Another victim, Al Mamun, hailed from the Botiaghata upazila.

According to locals, he was hit by lightning while trying to bring his cows back home in the Kharabad area after the weather became cloudy at noon. 

Meanwhile, Enayet and Nazmul, hailing from Koyra upazila of Khulna, died in Satkhira's Shyamnagar in a lightning strike, said GM Masudul Alam, union parishad chairman, Gabura union of Shyamnagar.

Nazmul's maternal grandfather Mucha Gazi also suffered injury in the incident.
All of them were hit while coming back from Gar Padmapukur area in Shyamnagar, where they had gone for a visit. 

According to Masudul Alam, the lightning hit them on their way back after they took shelter at a fish enclosure when rain started.

