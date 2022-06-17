Lightning kills 6 in Mymensingh 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
17 June, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 04:57 pm

Related News

Lightning kills 6 in Mymensingh 

TBS Report 
17 June, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 04:57 pm
Lightning kills 6 in Mymensingh 

Five people, including three teenagers, were killed in two separate lightning strikes in Mymensingh Sadar and Nandail upazilas.

The tragic incident took place in the Dori Kushtia Union of Sadar upazila and Gangail Union of Nandail on Friday (17 June) afternoon.

The deceased are Abu Bakkar, 40, and Jahangir Alam, 30, farmers of Dori Kushtia village under Dari Kushtia union of Sadar upazila, Abu Sayeed, 30, from Dhobaura and Saeed Mia, 12, Swadhin Mia, 11, and Shaon, 6, all hailing from Kankarhati village under Gangail union of Nandail upazila. 

Shah Kamal Akand, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali Model Police Station in Mymensingh, confirmed that two farmers were killed in the lightning strike. 

Gangail Union Parishad chairman Arshaduzzaman Nayan said the three teenagers were playing football amid rain in a local field at around 2pm.
Later, they went to see fishing in a beel where they were struck by lightning. 

"The three teenagers were seriously injured in the lightning. Locals rescued them and took two of them to Nandail Upazila Health Complex and one to Kishoreganj Sadar Hospital. The on-duty doctor declared all three of them dead," he added.

Top News / Districts

Lightning strike / Mymensingh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BYD has upped its game over the past two years with a range of EVs and higher-technology lithium iron phosphate batteries, allowing it to grab global market share. Photo: REUTERS

Who’s got it right on EVs: Musk or Buffett?

4h | Panorama
Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

7h | Panorama
Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

6h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Delicious baked goodies for this Father’s Day

7h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How Padma Bridge is changing economy of the river's two banks

How Padma Bridge is changing economy of the river's two banks

5h | Videos
Flaws in the system creating more black money

Flaws in the system creating more black money

8h | Videos
How to build a career in e-commerce

How to build a career in e-commerce

8h | Videos
Why are Bangladeshi universities lagging behind in world rankings?

Why are Bangladeshi universities lagging behind in world rankings?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh