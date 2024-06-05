Lightning kills 3 in Sirajganj

Three people were killed and two more injured after being struck by lightning in Shahjadpur and Chauhali upazilas of Sirajganj on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Abdus Salam, 37, a farmer from Porzona village in Shahjadpur, Al-Amin Hossain, 28, a resident of Betil Char in Chauhali and Maruf Hossain, 14, of the same area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md. Aslam Ali of Shahjadpur Police Station confirmed the incident, saying that the farmer Salam was struck by lightning and killed on the spot while returning home from a paddy field on Tuesday afternoon.

OC Abdur Razzak of Enayetpur Police Station under Chauhali upazila said residents including children and adults were playing football in a field in Betil Char when lightning struck amidst the rain. Four individuals, including two children were severely burned.

Locals rushed the victims to Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College Hospital where Al-Amin and Maruf succumbed to their injuries, he said.

The injured children Siam and Mehedi Hasan have been undergoing treatment at the hospital, he added.