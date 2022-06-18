Lightning, flood kill 17 in two days 

At least 17 people have died across the country since Friday due to lightning strikes, floods and landslides caused by torrential rain and thunderstorms.

Of them 12 were killed by lighting strikes, four by landslides and one other was killed by electrocution.

In Sylhet city, a Juba League leader was electrocuted Saturday (18 June) near his home in Shaplabag area after he came in contact with flood water electrified with torn power cables.

The deceased, Titu Chowdhury, had his home submerged in water for flood.

"He came to the road in front of the house around 12 pm on Saturday. At that moment, Titu was electrocuted by a torn power cable underneath the water," Alam Khan Mukti, president of Sylhet Metropolitan Juba League unit said.

He also noted that on-duty doctors at Sylhet Osmani Hospital declared him dead at around 12:30pm after Titu's relatives rushed him there.

A total of 12 people were killed by lightning strikes in Mymensingh, Jamalpur, Sherpur, Lalmonirhat, Sirajganj and Keraniganj districts Friday according to the police. This is the highest single-day death toll this year.

In Mymensingh, six people, including three children, were killed as they were struck by lightning in different parts of the district.

Sayed Mian, 12, Swadhin, 11, and Shaon, 7, of Kankarhati village in Nandail upazila died while playing football as a thunderbolt struck them down.

Also, two fishermen were killed in a lightning strike while they were fishing on a nearby waterbody in Balapara of Mymensingh Sadar.

The deceased were Abu Bakkar, 40, and Jahangir Alam, 32, of the area, said Shah Kamal Akand, OC of Kotwali Model police station.

He died while being rushed to Dhobaura Upazila Health Complex, said Tipu Sultan, OC of Dhobaura police station.

In Sirajganj, a businessman was killed when a thunderbolt struck down in River Jamuna in Sadar upazila.

"The deceased was identified as Razzak Munshi, 50, from Katangar Char, Sadar upazila," OC of Sadar police station said.

In Keraniganj, a teenager named Sajib Sarker was killed after being hit by lightning while playing football in the Rohitpur area. Abu Salam Miah, OC of Keraniganj Model police station, confirmed the news.

In Lalmonirhat, Abdul Motin, 52, a fisherman from Hatibandha upazila was killed after being hit by lightning while fishing, said Abul Hashem Talukder, chairman of Saniajan union of the upazila.

In Bogura, farmer Tojbel Hossain, 70, was killed after being hit by lightning while working in his paddy field.

He was from Elangi union of Dhunat upazila, said Tojammel Haque, chairman of Elangi union parishad.

In Sherpur, a 35-year-old man was killed after being struck by lightning in Nakla upazila in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The deceased, Showkat Ali, was an office assistant at Kayda Uttar Government Primary school.

According to family sources, Showkat along with his younger brother Mehedi Hasan went to repair pond when lightning struck.

At that time, Shawkat was struck by lightning. He was declared dead after being rushed to Upazila Health Complex, said Mohammad Mushfiqur Rahman, OC of Nakla police station.

In Jamalpur, a 15-year-old boy named Shakil died after being struck by lightning in Sarishabari upazila while catching fish.

He was declared dead after being rushed to the hospital, Dr Debasish Rajbongshi, resident medical officer of Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, said.

At least four people were killed and three others injured after rain-triggered landslides struck their houses in different areas of Chattogram on early Saturday.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Akbar Shah police station OC Wali Uddin Akbar said, "The first landslide took place in the port city's Barisal Ghona area at around 1am.

"Two sisters – Shahinur Akhter, 26, Mahinur Akhter, 24 – died on the spot. Their parents, who were injured in the accident, are currently undergoing treatment at the Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH)."

"Besides, two brothers were killed in the landslide that occurred in the Bijoy Nagar area of Foy's Lake at around 3:30am.

"The deceased are – Liton, 30, and Emon, 14. They were the sons of Mujibur Rahman." the OC added.

Worsening flood situation

The flood situation of the country's northeast region has further deteriorated leaving over 30 lakh people marooned in different upazilas and towns.

Niloy Pasha, deputy assistant engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) in Sylhet, said there will be no improvement in the flood situation if the rain does not stop upstream.

Members of the army, navy, coast guard, and local public representatives along with volunteers have been running rescue operations since Saturday to save those stranded in remote areas.

Power supply to Sylhet and Sunamganj was suspended at around 12:15pm Saturday after rainwater flooded substation, said Sylhet PDB Chief Engineer Mohammad Abdul Quadir.

However, efforts are underway to quickly pump out the water from the facility to restore power supply to the flood-affected areas, he added.

Furthermore, floodwater has entered the Sylhet Railway Station forcing authorities to stop trains leaving from Dhaka and Chattogram at the Maijgaon Railway Station.

Floods triggered by incessant rain and onrush of water from upstream hills have split a road into two at Ariyal village adjacent to Colonel Bazar in Moniyanda union of Akhaura upazila in Brahmanbaria. As a result, the area has been disconnected from the rest of the country.

Over 500 people of three unions -- Dakshin Maijpara, Ghoshgaon and Purakandulia -- in Mymensingh have been freshly marooned.

Making matters worse, an embankment on River Netai has collapsed because of the continuous rain.

Also, a rail bridge collapsed in Netrakona's Mohanganj upazila in flood water, suspending the communication with rest of the parts of the country.

Bridge No 34 in the Islampur area, located in the middle of Mohanganj and Atitpur rail station, collaped Friday night, Golam Rabbani, the Barhatta railway station master, confirmed.