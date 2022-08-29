Lighterage vessel workers demand minimum salary of Tk20,000 

On Monday afternoon, the Bangladesh Lighterage Workers' Union (BLWU) formed a human chain with a 17-point demand, including a minimum wage of Tk 20,000,.

The leaders of the union warned of work abstention if the demands are not met.

More than three hundred workers participated in the human chain organised in front of their main office in the Banglabazar area of Sadarghat in the port city.

The BLWU leaders said if the government and shipowners do not take any immediate action regarding the 17-point demand, including a minimum wage of Tk 20,000 for lighterage workers, they will have no choice but to call an indefinite strike at any moment.

Bangladesh Lighterage Workers' Union President, Sheikh Mohammad Isa Mia, presided over the event where General Secretary Syed Shahadat Hossain, Senior Deputy General Secretary Ibrahim, vice presidents Jahangir Alam and Nurnabi Bhuiyan, Executive Member Mizanur Rahman Alam, among other members, were present as speakers.