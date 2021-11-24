Lighter vessel workers start indefinite strike in Ctg

Photo: TBS/Minhaj Uddin
Photo: TBS/Minhaj Uddin

A fraction of the Bangladesh Lighterage Workers Union (BLWU) declared an indefinite strike in Chattogram to press home their three-point demand.

The demands include the cancellation of the Charpara Ghat lease, the provision of safe anchoring of lighter ships at Chittagong port, and punishment for the miscreants who attacked the union leaders including its President Abdur Rahim.

Nabi Alam, senior vice-president of BLWU, confirmed the matter in a press release on Wednesday after the organisation held protest rallies and demonstrations.

"We have halted the goods loading and unloading on about 800 lighterage ships anchored at the port from Wednesday midnight since we got no response from Chittagong Port Authority despite several attempts to draw their attention to our demands," Nabi Alam told The Business Standard.

"We wrote to the authority several times asking a safety provision for lighterage ship anchoring and the cancellation of the Charpara Ghat lease. There were several meetings with the port chairman as well."

"Moreover, those who misbehaved with the leaders of the lighter ships should face the music," he added.

Chittagong Port Authority Secretary Md Omar Farooq said the next course of action will be decided after discussing the matter with the higher authorities of the port.

Meanwhile, the unloading of goods from mother vessels at the port's outer anchorage has been normal this morning, Water Transport Cell (WTC) Joint Secretary (Operations) Ataul Kabir Ranju confirmed.

He told The Business Standard that vessel movement on different waterways of the country is also operational.

Lighter vessels carry the goods of mother vessels (large ships) at the outer anchorage of Chittagong port to be delivered to different parts of the country.

