Lighter vessel crashes into anchored ship in Ctg port

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 01:55 pm

Related News

Lighter vessel crashes into anchored ship in Ctg port

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 01:55 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A lighter ship, MV Seven Seas 1, crashed into cargo ship Tvisha, anchored at the jetty of Chattogram port on Saturday night.

Chattogram Port Deputy Conservator Captain Faridul Alam confirmed the news and said the incident took place at Jetty-3.

"The rear of the cargo ship Tivisha was damaged. However, there is no danger of imminent capsize as the upper part of the ship that is above the water level has been damaged," he said.

Chattogram Port Authority Secretary Md Omar Farooq said the extent of damage done to the Tvisha ship will be assessed today.

"Necessary action will be taken against the Sevens Sea ship authorities in this case," he told The Business Standard.

 

Top News

Chattogram Port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

18h | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

18h | Videos
Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

18h | Videos
TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie