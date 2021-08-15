Lighter vessel crashes into anchored ship in Ctg port

A lighter ship, MV Seven Seas 1, crashed into cargo ship Tvisha, anchored at the jetty of Chattogram port on Saturday night.

Chattogram Port Deputy Conservator Captain Faridul Alam confirmed the news and said the incident took place at Jetty-3.

"The rear of the cargo ship Tivisha was damaged. However, there is no danger of imminent capsize as the upper part of the ship that is above the water level has been damaged," he said.

Chattogram Port Authority Secretary Md Omar Farooq said the extent of damage done to the Tvisha ship will be assessed today.

"Necessary action will be taken against the Sevens Sea ship authorities in this case," he told The Business Standard.