Light to moderate rain, thundershowers likely

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Saturday (1 July) predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at many places of the country in 24 hours till 9am tomorrow (Sunday).

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country," said a met office bulletin issued here.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay, it added.

However, Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 35.4 degrees Celsius at Jashore of Khulna division and today's minimum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius was recorded both at Nikli of Dhaka division and Jashore of Khulna division.

The highest rainfall during the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 99mm in Sylhet.

The sun sets at 6.50pm today and rises at 5.15am tomorrow in the capital.