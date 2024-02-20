Light to moderate rain likely today, tomorrow

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in many places over the southern region and a few places over the parts of the country, especially in Sylhet and Dhaka division.

Meanwhile, the rest of the places will witness a temporary partly cloudy sky till Thursday as a trough of easterly low lies over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining area. The seasonal low lies over South Bay.

"Rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Sylhet division and one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna & Barishal divisions and the region Cumilla & Noahkali. The weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country," reads a met office forecast.

During the next couple of days, light to moderate fog may occur at places over the country from late night to early morning.

The night temperature may rise slightly and the day temperature may fall slightly over the country.

The sunset is at 5.57pm today and rises at 6.28 8am tomorrow in the capital.

The country's maximum temperature was recorded on Monday (19 February) at 32.0 degrees Celsius at Sitakunda and the minimum temperature today was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.