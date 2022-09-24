Light to moderate rain likely over country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted light to moderate rain in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9am Saturday.

"Accompanied by temporary gusty wind, rain is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy falls at isolated places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," according to weather forecast for next twenty-four hours commenced 9am this morning.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to Northwest Bay. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate elsewhere over North Bay.

Country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded 35.5 degree Celsius jointly at Rajshahi and Sayedpur and minimum temperature today was recorded 24.8 degree Celsius at Tetulia.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am on Friday was recorded by 74 millimeters (mm) at Tetulia.