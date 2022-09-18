Light to moderate rain likely

Bangladesh

BSS
18 September, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 01:38 pm

Two commuters’ ride on a rickshaw deterred by sudden drizzle. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Two commuters’ ride on a rickshaw deterred by sudden drizzle. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted light to moderate rain in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9am Sunday.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty wind and lightning flashes is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Khulna, Barishal and Rajshahi divisions with moderately heavy falls at isolated places over the country," said a Met Office bulletin issued this morning.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The highest temperature on Saturday was recorded 35.5°C in Rajshahi, while today's minimum temperature was 24°C in Feni.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours was recorded 99mm in Feni.

The sun sets at 5:59pm today and rises at 5:46am on Monday in the capital.

