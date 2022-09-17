Light to moderate rain likely

Bangladesh Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rain in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy falls at isolated places over the country," said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country.

The highest temperature on Friday was recorded at 34.1 degree Celsius in Tetulia, while today's minimum temperature was 24.3 degree Celsius in Ishurdi.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours was 68 mm in Dimla.

The sun sets at 6:00 pm today and rises at 5:46 am tomorrow in the capital.

