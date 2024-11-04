Light to moderate fog likely over river basins

Bangladesh

BSS
04 November, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 02:47 pm

Related News

Light to moderate fog likely over river basins

Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, said a weather bulletin

BSS
04 November, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 02:47 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Light to moderate fog may occur at places over the river basins of the country during early morning.

Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, said a weather bulletin.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Night and day temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The sun sets at 5.17pm today and rises at 6.07am tomorrow in the capital Dhaka.

 

Top News

fog / river basins / Weather forecast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

17h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

23h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

23h | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Presidential election in the United States: Who else is fighting besides Trump-Kamala

Presidential election in the United States: Who else is fighting besides Trump-Kamala

21m | Videos
First phase of Biswa Ijtema to begin 31 January

First phase of Biswa Ijtema to begin 31 January

1h | Videos
Bangladesh Skips India, reroutes global textile exports through Maldives

Bangladesh Skips India, reroutes global textile exports through Maldives

1h | Videos
US Presidential Election: Complexities Surrounding the Announcement of Results

US Presidential Election: Complexities Surrounding the Announcement of Results

3h | Videos