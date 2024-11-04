Light to moderate fog likely over river basins

Light to moderate fog may occur at places over the river basins of the country during early morning.

Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, said a weather bulletin.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Night and day temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The sun sets at 5.17pm today and rises at 6.07am tomorrow in the capital Dhaka.